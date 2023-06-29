FY2023 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreased by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

