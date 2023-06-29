Richard Moffitt Purchases 127,650 Shares of Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Free Report) insider Richard Moffitt bought 127,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £149,350.50 ($189,892.56).

LON:SHED opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.04 million, a PE ratio of 356.47 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.60 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

SHED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

