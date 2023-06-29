Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKR. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II purchased 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

