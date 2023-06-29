Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDPFree Report) – Bloom Burton issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TSE:MDP opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.21.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.