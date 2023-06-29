Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $56.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 180.05, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Catalent by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,802 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.