Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.67 Average PT from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $14.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

