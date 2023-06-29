Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $38.31

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $27.82 on Monday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,572,294.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,800 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,761,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,750,947.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,018,530 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

(Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

