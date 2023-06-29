Analysts Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target at $349.50

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SALRF shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SALRF opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

