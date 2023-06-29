Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.