Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,358,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,854,000 after buying an additional 1,067,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 830,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

