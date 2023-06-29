Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

ABR opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 332,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

