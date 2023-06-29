Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) PT at $88.29

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $78.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. CBRE Group has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

