Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.75).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.62) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($85,823.27). In other Tullow Oil news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($50,731.09). Also, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($85,823.27). 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 27.74 ($0.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £402.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.67, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

(Free Report

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.