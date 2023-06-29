Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$10.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVO. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$8.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.78 million and a P/E ratio of -16.88. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Coveo Solutions ( TSE:CVO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of C$39.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

