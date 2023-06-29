Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives $161.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

