BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $887.56 million, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1,967.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

