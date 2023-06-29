Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$17.25

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIR.UN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$13.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.85. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

