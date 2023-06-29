Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU) Quiet Period To End on July 4th

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 4th. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IPXXU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

(Free Report)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

