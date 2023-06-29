Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Sue Rivett Buys 4,306 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Free Report) insider Sue Rivett bought 4,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £990.38 ($1,259.22).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sue Rivett bought 4,281 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £984.63 ($1,251.91).

On Monday, May 15th, Sue Rivett sold 126,114 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £29,006.22 ($36,880.13).

On Thursday, April 27th, Sue Rivett purchased 4,241 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £975.43 ($1,240.22).

On Monday, April 24th, Sue Rivett purchased 15,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,450 ($4,386.52).

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.38. The company has a market capitalization of £94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 28.70 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pharos Energy

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

