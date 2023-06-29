Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Timothy Andrew Roberts Sells 12,937 Shares

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Free Report) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,707.02).

Henry Boot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.67) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.95. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £281.32 million, a P/E ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Further Reading

