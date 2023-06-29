Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $97.00. The company traded as high as $89.58 and last traded at $89.45, with a volume of 249095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.63.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Timken Trading Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Timken by 2,606.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.61%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

