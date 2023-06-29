Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.65 to C$0.61. The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 1558578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEED. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.61.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$302.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

