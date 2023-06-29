SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 2,985,135 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,723,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Down 7.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 166,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 68.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after purchasing an additional 221,252 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 457.9% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

