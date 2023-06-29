Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.88. 981,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,866,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

