Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 6.9% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.88. 981,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,866,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
