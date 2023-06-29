Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $60.00. Approximately 524,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 341,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.61 and had previously closed at $55.35.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vicor by 36.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 95.5% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

