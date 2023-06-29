Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush now has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Beazer Homes USA traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 72113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BZH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $21,323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 374,189 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA



Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

