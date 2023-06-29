Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 70661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XHR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

