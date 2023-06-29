Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATECFree Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 235662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock worth $29,158,454. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATECFree Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec



Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

Featured Stories

