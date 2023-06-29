Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. The company traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 235662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock worth $29,158,454. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 287.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

