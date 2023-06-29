ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 413148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.