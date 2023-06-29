Traders Buy High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 53,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 32,615 call options.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of HOOD opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $6,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
