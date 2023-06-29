Traders Buy High Volume of Robinhood Markets Call Options (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 53,694 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average volume of 32,615 call options.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 514,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $2,477,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 268,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 102,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $6,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

