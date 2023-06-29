Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.84, but opened at $176.99. Snowflake shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 1,556,797 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

