Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWFree Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $169.84, but opened at $176.99. Snowflake shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 1,556,797 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

