Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBPFree Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $140.00. The company traded as high as $136.01 and last traded at $136.01, with a volume of 5453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBPFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.