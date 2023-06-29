Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.50, but opened at $222.41. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $225.69, with a volume of 375,419 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.17.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.