Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 12,946,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 28,407,043 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

