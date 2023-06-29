Seagen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 13,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 6,453 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,479.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $193.87 on Thursday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.