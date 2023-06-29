FedEx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 26,498 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
