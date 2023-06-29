FedEx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 30,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the average volume of 26,498 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get FedEx alerts:

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $248.44 on Thursday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.