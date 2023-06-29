Trip.com Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 615% compared to the average volume of 2,976 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.53.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
