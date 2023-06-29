Trip.com Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,288 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 615% compared to the average volume of 2,976 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trip.com Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

