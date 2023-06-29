Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 2,575 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 296.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,010 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azul by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 38.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 675,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. UBS Group upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE:AZUL opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Azul has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Articles

