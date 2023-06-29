Traders Buy Large Volume of Bitfarms Call Options (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,459 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 167% compared to the typical volume of 2,417 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $314.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 10,645.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,970,215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 93,445 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

