Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $97,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

