Traders Buy High Volume of W. P. Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the typical volume of 646 call options.
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:WPC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.
