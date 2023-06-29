Traders Buy High Volume of W. P. Carey Call Options (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,228 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,638% compared to the typical volume of 646 call options.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 119.94%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

