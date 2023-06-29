Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,195 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the average daily volume of 1,316 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

