Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average volume of 4,876 call options.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,634,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,234,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 680,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.