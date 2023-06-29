WalkMe Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,304% compared to the average volume of 171 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.95 on Thursday. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $702.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.