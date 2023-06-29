National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Shares of BCE opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in BCE by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 429,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.09%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

