Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for CONSOL Energy Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.30 million.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.82. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.