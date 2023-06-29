Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Reduced by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

