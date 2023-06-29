Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Hold Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 281,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 93,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

