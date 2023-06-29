Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 17.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $32,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,713.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

