Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:TRI opened at C$179.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$130.13 and a twelve month high of C$182.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.08.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

